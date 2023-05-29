American International Group Inc. Grows Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $11,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $78.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

