American International Group Inc. Sells 9,495 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $11,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $44.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.29. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

