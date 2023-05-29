American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,951 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $199.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.34 and a 200-day moving average of $208.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $249.11.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

