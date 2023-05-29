American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.81.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HLT opened at $138.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.83. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

