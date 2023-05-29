Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $11,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 62,113 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBKR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $78.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.80. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

