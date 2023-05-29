American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $86.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.10.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Stories

