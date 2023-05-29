American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Politan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $656,234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 410,793 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Masimo by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 577,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,449,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 391.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 318,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 253,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,358,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.88.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $157.35 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. Masimo’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.