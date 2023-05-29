Arch Resources, Inc. Plans None Dividend of $2.45 (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.45 per share by the energy company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Arch Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years. Arch Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arch Resources to earn $26.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $110.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.11. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $109.31 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

Insider Activity

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.46 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.03 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 96.62% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 35.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $255,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Arch Resources by 15,612.6% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 350,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,108,000 after purchasing an additional 353,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arch Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after purchasing an additional 282,345 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arch Resources by 10,789.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246,653 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arch Resources by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 186,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,173,000 after purchasing an additional 123,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Arch Resources by 889.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 119,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARCH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

