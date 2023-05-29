American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $11,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,738,000 after acquiring an additional 346,492 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,256,000 after purchasing an additional 155,648 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 896,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,100,000 after buying an additional 145,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,037,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,970,000 after acquiring an additional 100,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $29.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Insider Activity at Glacier Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,435.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Glacier Bancorp news, CAO Don J. Chery acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $32,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,066.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 5,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,213 shares of company stock valued at $775,152 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

