Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Saia worth $11,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Saia by 900.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Insider Activity at Saia

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,996. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saia Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.60.

SAIA opened at $284.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.92 and a 200-day moving average of $259.48. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.28 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Stories

