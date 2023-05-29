Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Holdings Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KNSL opened at $307.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.00 and a 52 week high of $345.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.90 and a 200-day moving average of $300.92.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

In related news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $982,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,135,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,180 shares of company stock worth $6,194,452. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Compass Point cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

