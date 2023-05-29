Creative Planning Has $13.68 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Creative Planning raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 56,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,892,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 26,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,470,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

BLK stock opened at $672.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $659.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $696.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 62.03%.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

