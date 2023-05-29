American International Group Inc. Increases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 116,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 55,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,096 and have sold 36,700 shares valued at $1,206,382. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

