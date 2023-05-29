Arch Resources, Inc. Announces None Dividend of $2.45 (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.45 per share by the energy company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Arch Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years. Arch Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arch Resources to earn $26.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $110.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Resources has a one year low of $109.31 and a one year high of $178.80.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.46 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.03 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 96.62%. Arch Resources’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 35.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $255,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARCH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Articles

