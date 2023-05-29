Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Plans $1.12 Quarterly Dividend

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Hubbell has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Hubbell has a payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hubbell to earn $14.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $290.91 on Monday. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $291.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Read More

