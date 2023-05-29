Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.45 on June 6th

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.448 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a payout ratio of 5.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 865.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

