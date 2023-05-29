Cool Company Ltd. (CLCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Cool Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CLCO opened at $13.18 on Monday. Cool has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $13.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.16.

Get Cool alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cool

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLCO. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cool during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Cool during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cool in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cool in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cool in the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cool Company Profile

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cool in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Cool Company Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of fuel-efficient liquefied natural gas carriers. It provides charterers and third-party LNG vessel owners with modern and flexible management and transportation solutions. Cool Company Ltd. is based in Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.