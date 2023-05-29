American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Texas Roadhouse worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,604,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,829,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,541,000 after buying an additional 363,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,987 shares of company stock worth $1,431,099. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.9 %

TXRH stock opened at $110.63 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.94 and a one year high of $116.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.10.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXRH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.47.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

