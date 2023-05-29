American International Group Inc. Has $11.78 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,564 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,291,000 after purchasing an additional 736,125 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,246,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,110,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,328,000 after purchasing an additional 301,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $58.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.49%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on O shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

