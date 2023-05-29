American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Manhattan Associates worth $11,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,125 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,261 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

MANH opened at $179.26 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $180.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

