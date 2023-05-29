American International Group Inc. Has $11.69 Million Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,943 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of ChampionX worth $11,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $33.65.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

