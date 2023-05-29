American International Group Inc. Sells 42,134 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,183 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 42,134 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of HP by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of HP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,389 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $31.30 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

