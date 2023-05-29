Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in STERIS by 82.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 75.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STERIS Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on STE. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.40.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $200.44 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $236.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 187.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 175.70%.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.