American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.50 to $12.80 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

