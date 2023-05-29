American International Group Inc. Has $11.97 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Williams-Sonoma worth $11,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 33.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WSM. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.18.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $113.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.30.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

