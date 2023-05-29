American International Group Inc. Grows Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Commerce Bancshares worth $12,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $48.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.31 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

About Commerce Bancshares



Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

