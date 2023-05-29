American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of RenaissanceRe worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,054,000 after buying an additional 941,897 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $140,549,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $517,664,000 after purchasing an additional 352,164 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $31,514,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth $24,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR opened at $189.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $124.18 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.71.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.34 by $0.82. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -41.99%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell acquired 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $192.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,836,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.20.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

