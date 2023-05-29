American International Group Inc. Sells 15,077 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 256,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,077 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $12,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Fortinet by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $67.77 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average is $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767 in the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

