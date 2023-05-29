IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $468.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $515.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

