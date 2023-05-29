American International Group Inc. Sells 4,128 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $12,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 39.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 10.8% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in OGE Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 68,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 22,285 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OGE opened at $34.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

