American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $12,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Lennox International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lennox International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.58.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

Lennox International Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total value of $84,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,296.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total transaction of $84,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,296.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $792,333.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,129.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,579 shares of company stock worth $2,078,502. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennox International stock opened at $280.54 on Monday. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $294.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 200.13% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.