SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,548 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 275.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524,773 shares during the period. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 5.5% in the third quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,712,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,167,000 after purchasing an additional 296,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth approximately $14,271,000. Toronado Partners LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 408,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 135,685 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,086,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

BL opened at $51.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average of $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $30,602.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,944.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $30,602.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,944.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,153 shares of company stock worth $1,799,970. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

