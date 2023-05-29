American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of UGI worth $12,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UGI by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in UGI by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UGI Stock Performance

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $28.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $44.54.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -49.15%.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Stories

