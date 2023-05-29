American International Group Inc. Sells 11,845 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,845 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in General Motors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

General Motors Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $33.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

