American International Group Inc. Sells 6,327 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Owens Corning worth $12,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Owens Corning by 806.9% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,102,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 981,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,695,000 after purchasing an additional 803,551 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,149,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 668,768 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,560,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.92.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC opened at $109.80 on Monday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Stories

