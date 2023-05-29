Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $247,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,322 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $29.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $46.46.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Barclays lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

