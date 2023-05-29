American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $12,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Motco bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $71.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $76.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Stories

