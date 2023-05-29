SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $271,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TTE stock opened at $59.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.