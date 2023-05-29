SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,741,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 210,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $445.78.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,608 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $388.44 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

