16,248 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,248 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $15.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

