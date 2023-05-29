American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $12,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUR. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 100,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $2,609,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUR opened at $36.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $841.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

