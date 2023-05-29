Wade G W & Inc. Invests $217,000 in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP opened at $112.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.05 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

