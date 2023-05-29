Wade G W & Inc. Buys 24,602 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,602 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. Citigroup downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.51.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $6.79 on Monday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

NU Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.