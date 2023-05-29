Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 424.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMCL. Benchmark upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

Omnicell Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

OMCL opened at $73.68 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $125.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.20. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $297.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

