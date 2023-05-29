Wade G W & Inc. Has $203,000 Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,150,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,060,000 after purchasing an additional 53,031 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on WH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $70.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.46. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $82.04.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

