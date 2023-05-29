Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Lear by 47.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Lear by 1,201.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 281,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,683,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 149.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,277,000 after purchasing an additional 234,378 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lear by 94.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 410,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,130,000 after purchasing an additional 199,480 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 108.0% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 341,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,687,000 after purchasing an additional 177,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of LEA opened at $127.61 on Monday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $158.44. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.62.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.63%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,811 shares of company stock worth $3,014,579. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.23.

Lear Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.