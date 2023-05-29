Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 761,854 shares valued at $30,767,259. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $124.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $126.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.51.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.