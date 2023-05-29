First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 111.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after buying an additional 2,569,953 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,644,000 after buying an additional 754,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Snowflake by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after buying an additional 1,324,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,600,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,001,000 after acquiring an additional 471,324 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.17.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $150.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.40. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $205.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,751,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,751,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $160,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,902 shares in the company, valued at $24,505,603.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,301 shares of company stock worth $44,133,577 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

