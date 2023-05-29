Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PDD by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in PDD by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in PDD by 4.1% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PDD by 1.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in PDD by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PDD from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $71.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 35.88%. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

