Wade G W & Inc. Acquires New Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 93,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hawaiian Electric Industries

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,356.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $36.01 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

